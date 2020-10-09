Columbus City Schools bus struck multiple times by gunfire, no students injured

The district said the bus was caught up in the shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus City Schools bus was caught in the middle of a shooting in northeast Columbus Thursday but no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the district said the driver and three students from Saint Francis DeSales High School were on board when the bus was shot twice in the area of East 17th Avenue and Brentnell Road.

The bus was shot near its back bumper and in a tire. The students and driver were not hurt.

Police said multiple vehicles were hit after witnesses reported people in cars shooting at each other around 3:45 p.m.

ShotSpotter also alerted police to the gunfire.