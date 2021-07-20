No injuries reported in plane crash near Fairfield County Airport

The pilot was not injured in the crash and there were no other passengers on board.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A pilot escaped a plane crash near the Fairfield County Airport uninjured on Tuesday.

The pilot was preparing to land the Piper PA-24-250 plane at the airport when it began experiencing engine problems shortly after 11:40 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing, but OSHP said the plane instead crashed into a cornfield off of Election House Road.

