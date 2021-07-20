No injuries reported in plane crash near Fairfield County Airport

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A pilot escaped a plane crash near the Fairfield County Airport uninjured on Tuesday.
The pilot was preparing to land the Piper PA-24-250 plane at the airport when it began experiencing engine problems shortly after 11:40 a.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The pilot attempted an emergency landing, but OSHP said the plane instead crashed into a cornfield off of Election House Road.
The pilot was not injured in the crash and there were no other passengers on board.
The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating the cause of the crash.