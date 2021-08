Multiple shell casings were found in the street, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say no injuries have been reported after shots were fired in the Short North neighborhood early Sunday morning.

According to police, shots were fired in the area of 3rd Avenue and North High Street around 2 a.m.

Police say blood was found in the street, but no victims were located.

