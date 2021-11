Firefighters spent more than an hour working to put out the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire at a building in North Linden Friday morning.

Columbus firefighters said the fire broke out in the building along Cleveland Avenue near Loretta Avenue.

Fire department officials at the scene told 10TV the building was abandoned.

Cleveland Avenue was closed in the area but the road has since reopened.