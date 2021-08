There's no word on what caused the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a fire damaged a Columbus warehouse Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 10:30 a.m. at a warehouse in the 800 block of Reynolds Avenue just west of St. Clair Avenue.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin says no one was inside the warehouse at the time of the fire.

The fire was contained around noon.

There was significant damage to the roof of the warehouse.