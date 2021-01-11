No gun found at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy after report of possible armed student

Columbus police said no gun was found and the building was deemed safe after two searches.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No gun was found at Linden-McKinley STEM Academy and the building has been deemed safe after a search by Columbus police following a report of a possible armed student.

Columbus police said the Columbus firefighters were called to the school on Duxberry Avenue before 9:30 a.m. Monday for a fire alarm.

A district spokesperson told 10TV a former student pulled the fire alarm.

Firefighters learned when they arrived that the former student in the building was possibly armed, police said.

As a precaution, the building was evacuated and patrol officers searched the building.

Officers also completed a secondary search and determined the building was safe. Police did not find the gun or former student, the district said.

Once students return to the building, the district said parents can pick them up.