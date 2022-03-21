Grand jury declines to indict Columbus police officers in 2020 fatal shooting of murder suspect

Joseph Jewell was shot and killed by police after he shot at them at a hotel in north Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A grand jury in Franklin County has declined to bring criminal charges against three Columbus police officers involved in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old murder suspect in 2020.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, the grand jury reviewed the Feb. 20, 2020 shooting death of Joseph Jewell involving officers Howard Brenner, Mark Dilello and Glenn Thivener.

Jewell was accused of killing 17-year-old Erique Forney, Jr. on Feb. 18, 2020. Police say Forney was found in the road in the area of Mallards Marsh and Woodduck Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, SWAT officers received information that Jewell was inside a room at the Magnuson Grand Columbus North Hotel on East Dublin Granville Road.

According to the prosecutor's office, officers knocked on the door and identified themselves.

Jewell then opened the door and immediately fired at the officers. Brenner, Dilello and Thivener returned fire.

According to the prosecutor's office, a loaded firearm was found at the scene and it was determined Jewell fired one round at officers.

Jewell was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. No officers were injured.