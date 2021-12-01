No charges will be filed in death of Matiss Kivlenieks, prosecutors say

Kivlenieks died the night of July 4 after what the team called was a "tragic accident" at the home of the team's goaltending coach Manny Legace.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Prosecutors in Michigan announced they will not be pursuing charges in the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks from earlier this year.

Additionally, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said his death was ruled accidental and the case is closed.

The 24-year-old goalie died from chest trauma caused by the mortar blast, according to a medical examiner.

Police said Kivlenieks was fleeing the hot tub when he slipped and fell, hitting his head on the concrete.

Kivlenieks, originally from Latvia, signed with the Blue Jackets in May 2017. About two and a half years later, he made his debut in January 2020 when he saved 31 of 32 shots against the New York Rangers, leading the team to a 2-1 victory.

In his four-year career, Kivlenieks posted a 33-35-9 record with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage in 85 career games with the Cleveland Monsters.

Kivlenieks also represented Latvia during several international tournaments this year.

The team announced the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation established the Matiss Kivleniekis Memorial Fund to support youth hockey initiatives in Columbus and Latvia in July.

The organization has pledged $80,000 to match every donation in Matiss' honor.

President of Hockey Operations John Davidson described Kivlenieks as a kid who had dreams and wanted to be an NHL goaltender and wanted him to be a Columbus Blue Jacket.