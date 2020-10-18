'Night of Hope' fashion show supporting cancer survivors is virtual this year

The show highlights ambassador models who are now cancer-free.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When it comes to the human spirit, not even a pandemic can stop cancer survivors from celebrating their years of being cancer-free.

The Night of Hope fashion show, scheduled for Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., shifted to being a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is one of my favorite nights of the year,” said 10TV’s Angela An, morning news anchor for 10 This Morning.

Since 2007, she has hosted this event which supports the Heather Pick Spirit Fund at LifeCare Alliance, benefitting the Columbus Cancer Clinic.

“Every year, to see the models – men and women – grace that stage with spirit and excitement and smiles is inspiring and truly joyful,” An added.

There is no cost to sign up but donations to the cause are welcome.

Registered attendees will receive a coupon courtesy of Macy’s where the virtual fashion show was pre-recorded.

The Heather Pick Spirit Fund was started by Heather Pick just a few years before she passed away from breast cancer in 2008.

She was the morning news anchor at 10TV who shared her battle with viewers.

Heather left a legacy by choosing the Columbus Cancer Clinic as the permanent endowment for her Spirit Fund.

This year, Heather’s daughter Julia, who is now a sophomore in college, will model in the fashion show along with greeting the virtual crowd.