Columbus police safely locate missing 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Update:

Police say Nierri Batie was safely located Friday afternoon.

Original story

Columbus police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Nieeri Batie was reported missing Friday morning.

She was last seen walking in the Linden neighborhood in the area of Myrtle Avenue or Minnesota Avenue, police said.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans.

She is approximately 5-feet 5-inches to 5-feet 7-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.