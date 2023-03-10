Niagara Bottling helps update Gahanna Middle School West

Tuesday’s completed work is being unveiled to students and staff Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna Middle School West got some updates thanks to some helping hands Tuesday from Niagara Bottling and the Cal Ripkin, Sr. Foundation.

There were about 20 employees from the Niagara Bottling plant in Gahanna volunteering at the school. They worked to renovate the faculty lounge, build and assemble new furniture and put together new outdoor equipment.

"Gahanna is becoming more well known. It's a name that's becoming more well known. I'm proud of that. I'm proud to be working in a city where everyone is getting recognized and see it rejuvenated. It's cool,” said Kevin Coy, Plant Director for the Gahanna Niagara plant.

Coy said the workers they brought to Middle School West Tuesday slowed down some of the plant’s projects, but it was worth it to help the community.

The work was done through a donation of around $100,000 from Niagara. Niagara partnered with the Cal Ripkin, Sr. Foundation in 2017 to do school improvements and volunteer work in cities and towns Niagara has plants in. The two have revamped more than 15 schools and youth organizations in that time.

"Typically we're doing fitness-focused programs so we're typically renovating fitness spaces, teacher's loungers and other spaces that are common uses for everyone. For this project, specifically, we're getting a little creative,” said Courtney Stephens, a representative from the Cal Ripkin, Sr. Foundation.

Gahanna is growing with new development to the east and businesses like Intel moving in. The district has been planning for this by building a new high school, opening a new elementary school, and expanding and updating some of the current buildings.

“It’s a teacher’s dream come true,” said Katy Bogges, a P.E. teacher at Middle School West. "No matter where a student came from or what language they speak, we know have the facilities and the equipment where you can learn in a safe space with a lot of fun things."