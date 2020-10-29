NextDoor Treat map adds new stops

NextDoor launched the new features as a way for neighbors to safely celebrate Halloween during the Covid-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We know trick or treat this year will look pretty different for families. Many parents are choosing to opt out of Halloween because of the pandemic. But for families who still plan to head out, NextDoor’s new treat map offers options that go beyond the candy.

In year’s past, families could use a candy corn icon to indicate they were passing out candy. This year, NextDoor has added three new icons for families to still enjoy some of the Halloween spirit even if they don’t plan to take part in the candy-giving tradition.

A green pumpkin is for anyone who wants to show off their painted or carved jack-o-lanterns. The purple witches hat is for people dressing up and just want to say "hi" to neighbors. And the black icon is for any home that wants to show off its decorations.