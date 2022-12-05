Newport Aquarium to raise 3 baby crocodiles in effort to save 'critically endangered' species

While millions of the crocodiles could previously be found in South America’s Orinoco River, the aquarium says as few as 1,500 now remain in the wild.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Newport Aquarium has welcomed three baby Orinoco crocodiles as part of a conservation effort to help replenish dwindling numbers of the animals in the wild.

The new Orinoco crocodile exhibit opens this Friday at the aquarium located in Newport, Kentucky. When it does, guests are invited to watch the three babies grow and develop.

The crocodiles were sent to the aquarium as part of a partnership with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. According to a release, the crocodiles will live at the aquarium for roughly two and a half years – or until they are more than three feet in length – before being released in Venezuela to help repopulate their species.

While millions of the crocodiles could previously be found in South America’s Orinoco River, the aquarium says as few as 1,500 now remain in the wild. Their dwindling numbers are largely due to hunting for crocodile skin used to make boots, purses and other items.

“They may be little now, but these three babies have the potential to make an enormous impact on the world and their entire species,” said Newport Aquarium Biologist Erin Muldoon. “We’re honored to be a part of an effort like this where caring for these little guys can have a direct impact on preventing extinction.”