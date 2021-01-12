Columbus’ newest metro park is now open. Take a look inside Quarry Trails.

A 25-foot waterfall can be found within the park, as well as a single-track mountain bike trail.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus’ newest metro park is now open.

Quarry Trails includes space for hiking, mountain biking, rock climbing and more. The park can be found on Dublin Road off of Roberts Road in west Columbus.

Its location was chosen in an effort to give Franklin County residents easy access to the outdoors, according to Columbus Metro Parks.

A 25-foot waterfall can be found within the park, as well as a single-track mountain bike trail featuring five routes that cover more than 7,000 feet of terrain.

The limestone found at Marble Cliff Quarry, where the park is located, has been used to build infrastructure across Ohio, including the Statehouse.

The park was paid for by grants and levy funds, according to Columbus Metro Parks. You can learn more here.