Newark police surprise 1st grade student who completed treatment for brain cancer with badge for a day

Newark police said in a Facebook post that Maverick is on his way to complete recovery.

NEWARK, Ohio — One Newark boy who just underwent treatment for brain cancer was made a junior police officer for a day, assisting officers at his school.

Maverick Mitchell is in first grade at Carson Elementary School. After finishing treatment for Medulloblastoma, he thought he was stopping by his school just to return his laptop, but instead, was greeted with cheering in the hallways by friends, family and officers from the Newark Division of Police.

To help cheer Maverick on after his treatment, officers made him junior police officer, giving him his very own badge and police hat.

Together, Maverick and officers Mike Lake and Justin Wisecarver patrolled the school grounds.

