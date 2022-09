Newark police said Grace Fairburn was last seen in the area of a church at Webb and Eastern avenues.

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police said Grace Fairburn was last seen in the area of a church at Webb and Eastern avenues.

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 93 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Fairburn's parents said that she is autism, according to police.