Newark police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

NEWARK, Ohio — Newark police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Cyriss Partin has been missing since Friday.
He was last seen in the area of South Quentin Road and Mt. Vernon Road around 2:20 p.m. Authorities say Partin left his home on a scooter.
Police say Partin was reportedly seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on North Buena Vista Street.
Partin is 5'2", weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweats.
Police say he's believed to still be in the Newark area. He is known to frequent the skate park on Everett Avenue.
Anyone with information about Partin's location is asked to call Newark police at (740) 670-7201.