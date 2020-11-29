Newark police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Police say Cyriss Partin has been missing since Friday.

NEWARK, Ohio — Newark police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Cyriss Partin has been missing since Friday.

He was last seen in the area of South Quentin Road and Mt. Vernon Road around 2:20 p.m. Authorities say Partin left his home on a scooter.

Police say Partin was reportedly seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on North Buena Vista Street.

Partin is 5'2", weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a gray hoodie and black sweats.

Police say he's believed to still be in the Newark area. He is known to frequent the skate park on Everett Avenue.