NEWARK, Ohio — A Newark man was reported missing after he did not return from his care facility Thursday evening.

The Newark Police Department issued a statewide alert for 69-year-old Michael Arter, who was last seen waiting on a cab at Newark Care and Rehabilitation on McMillen Drive at 5 p.m.

Police said Arter is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.