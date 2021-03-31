Newark police chief dies after suffering medical emergency

Steven Baum had served as the city's police chief since July 2020.

NEWARK, Ohio — Newark Chief of Police Steven Baum passed away unexpectedly after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday.

The Newark Division of Police said Baum suffered the medical emergency at home and was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital where he died.

Baum served with Newark police from 1993 to 2016, reaching the rank of Captain in 2010.

He was then appointed as the city's Safety Director before being sworn in as Chief of Police in July 2020.