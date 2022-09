Terrianna Jones walked away from her home near Washington Street in Newark at approximately 8:15 p.m.

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is asking for help in locating a 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday evening.

Terrianna Jones has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black pants.

Terrianna walked away from her home near Washington Street at approximately 8:15 p.m., according to police.

She has shorter hair than what is seen in the photo, according to police.