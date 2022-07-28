Newark police officer gifts new bike to man struck by motorcycle during pursuit

Adam Wimer thought police were stopping by for another interview when one officer decided to replace his bike after the crash.

NEWARK, Ohio — Life can be an incredible cycle of events.

“Little bit of luck, little bit of skill and a whole lot of help from God and all the people that helped come back afterwards,” Adam Wimer said.

That’s what and who Wimer credits for him being alive. The bruises, cuts and scrapes on his face are fresh reminders of what happened earlier this week.

Newark police were in pursuit of a motorcycle driver on Monday for speeding when the driver reached the intersection of Central Avenue and Hoover Street. Wimer was riding his bike and was crossing that intersection at the same time.

The incident was captured on dash camera video.

“[I] stopped at the four way stop,” Wimer said. “Proceeded through, cause, you know, normal people don’t think hey, there’s gonna be a hundred mile an hour bike coming at you.”

Wimer was thrown to the ground. The bike he’d had for years was now a pile of twisted metal and shattered plastic and pieces were scattered across the road.

“Basically, the bike folded around his street bike,” Wimer said.

The first person on the scene was that same officer who was following that speeding motorcycle, Brandon Shepherd. He says he’s wanted to be a police officer since he was a child. After three years on the job, he calls it his calling.

“[It’s an] Opportunity to help people and come in to work every day not knowing what you’re going to get into,” Shepherd said. “Every day is something different.”

Monday was certainly different. Officer Shepherd says Wimer was bleeding badly and was barely moving.

“Everyone was like ‘Oh, my God, this guy’s gonna die, this guy’s gonna die,” Wimer said. “Some people don’t,” he added with a smile.

Wimer was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a cheek fracture, a torn rotator cuff, skin abrasions, a broken toe and 15 stitches, among other things.

The next day, Officer Shepherd went to interview him at his home and that’s when he says he knew.

“Do all I can,” he said. “The least I can do.”

The least he could do was the best thing he could have done.

“I had to stuff it in the back of the cruiser so that was probably the hardest thing,” Shepherd said.

“And, hey, he’s back he wants to talk to you for a minute,” Wimer said, recalling his wife telling him that Officer Shepherd was at their home.

“I asked him to come outside real quick and [I] showed him the bike,” Shepherd said.

“Walk out and oh, man, [my] face lit up,” Wimer said.

Officer Shepherd gifted Wimer with his brand new bike.

“Oh, I’m so grateful for everything he did for me,” Wimer said.

Appreciation. Gratitude. For the man who saved his life and for the man who almost took it.

“That guy had a death wish,” Wimer said. “And, I hope to hell he sees this, too, cause you know what…he may have given me a new lease on life and not even realized it.”

Thankful to be alive.

“Yeah, I might be crippled, but guess what,” Wimer said. “I still got a son on this planet to teach. There’s a whole lot of hope left in that, ain’t there?”

Hopeful for new beginnings. All thanks to an incredible cycle of events.

The Newark Police Department says the man who ran into Wimer, Jason Wonders, has been arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault.