Newark mayor appoints Erik McKee as new chief of police

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police has a newly appointed chief.

Deputy Chief Erik L. McKee has been selected for the position, Newark Mayor Jeff Hall announced Thursday.

McKee will resume the duties of former Chief Steven Baum, who died suddenly last month after suffering a medical emergency.

McKee has been with NPD since 1995, and was most recently appointed to deputy chief in 2017, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

McKee is an instructor and previous commander at the Central Ohio Technical College Police Academy, and is in the process of completing his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration. He also is a veteran of the United States Air Force and completed a tour in the Middle East during Operation Desert Storm, according to Mayor Hall.