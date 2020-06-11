Newark man sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for raping child

Shone Welch pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition on Nov. 3.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Newark man has been sentenced to prison for 15 years to life for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child.

The prosecutor's office said the child is known to Welch.

The Newark Advocate reported the child told a teacher at a school about the abuse earlier this year.

Police investigated the claim and eventually arrested Welch.