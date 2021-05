Jefferson Davis, 54, was killed in the crash near Newark Tuesday afternoon.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A Newark man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle Tuesday, according to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp.

Thorp said 54-year-old Jefferson Davis was traveling south on Fallsburg Road, near Newark, around 12:30 p.m. when Davis lost control on a curve.

Davis drove off the right side of the road and crashed. Thorp said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.