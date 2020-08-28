Newark man accused of raping 13-year-old girl in Athens

Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said his office is aware of additional alleged misconduct and potential victims.

A Newark man accused of raping a teenage girl was arrested on Friday, according to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office.

Forty-five-year-old Bryan Sattelmyer is accused of having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl at the Ohio University Inn while working on a project in Athens.

Sattelmyer was taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police and the prosecutor's office in Franklin County.

A search warrant was also executed at his residence in Newark Friday afternoon.

He adds additional charges are being considered as the investigation continues.