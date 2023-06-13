Newark no longer allowing overtime to fill vacant firefighter shifts

The last time the department was fully staffed was May 2022 and that only lasted four days.

NEWARK, Ohio — Waylon, a 2-year-old boy from Newark, was rescued after nearly drowning in his family's pool. The toddler was able to sneak away from his parents for just a few minutes and found his way into the pool.

“This could happen to someone else. While we have been here, they have been on accidents, falls. The community needs them as resources to help to get them where they need to be,” said Taylor Moore-Brune.

Thinking about those who saved her son's life brings tears to Taylor's eyes.

“He was lifeless, he didn't have a heartbeat, he didn't have anything. I passed him off to dad. He started CPR,” Taylor said.

It only took Newark firefighters and paramedics a few minutes to respond and get Waylon to a hospital, likely saving his life. That response may be longer next time.

Because of staffing issues, the city has been filling firefighter shifts with overtime. City leaders have decided not to staff those open shifts.

“In simple terms, it means they are less safe. With less trucks, with less firefighters it means they are at increased risks. Response times are higher, much higher in some cases,” said Newark Fire IAFF Local 109 President Kevin Garwick.

According to the union's president, Newark fire department should have 84 firefighters. For the first four months of 2023, they were short 14.

The last time the department was fully staffed was May 2022 and that only lasted four days.

While the city budgeted $700,000 for overtime to fill for those vacancies, that money is now gone.

“Overtime has been used to supplement that staffing because that was determined to be the lowest amount that could safely protect the citizens. Now we have lowered that bar to save money,” Garwick said.

There are typically 19 firefighters working a shift. Now, there are 16.

That means a fire truck and an ambulance may be out of service, which Garwick argues will increase the time it takes for firefighters to get to your emergency.

“When you see a $700,000 overtime bill for the year that's concerning. I understand that, we understand that. We aren't saying it's not a big deal to spend a million dollars in overtime, it is. You have to ask what are you getting for that cost,” Garwick said.

For Taylor, her sons life is worth every penny.

“We need firefighters. We need the EMS. If we didn't have them when he had his accident, or were able to get us to the hospital as fast as they did, who would know if he would be here today,” she said.

The city has recently hired nine firefighters, but they are still five short.

10TV reached out to the mayor, city council president and the safety director but we have not heard back.