Newark High School, neighborhood evacuated due to gas leak

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Police is asking some neighbors to temporarily evacuate following a gas leak Monday morning.

Anyone living in the area of Woods Avenue and North 11th Street between Hoover & Shields is being asked to evacuate their homes. Newark police say they will notify residents when it is safe to return.

Newark High School has also evacuated students from the building who were attending summer school and Guitar Camp, according to Newark City Schools.

The district says Guitar Camp students are still on campus but are safe away from the leak and outdoors.

Police did not say how long the evacuation will last. The cause of the gas leak is under investigation and no injuries were reported.