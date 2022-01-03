'Hate to see something like this happen': Newark community reflects about Bummie's Pub & Grub after fire

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking equipment.

NEWARK, Ohio — The Newark Division of Fire ruled the fire that destroyed the popular Bummie's Pub & Grub as accidental.

On Tuesday, many people who are regulars couldn’t help but pull over to the side and take in the damage.

10TV spoke with Kevin Ault and Sean Trost who said they loved going to the restaurant.

"I remember being this tall and it being here, I mean it's a staple,” said Trost.

Dick Dudgeon, another regular, remembers it when he was a kid in the 1940s.

“I'd go up and down the street, I’d always look at the sign that says Bummies,” he said, taking a glance up at the sign.

It stood strong until Monday evening. The fire department said the fire started on the first floor in the back-kitchen area. Once crews got there, they saw smoke and flames bolting from the second floor.

Fire crews say the second floor held apartments, but no one was there.

A report from the department said the owners were there on Monday, a day the restaurant is usually closed.

The report also stated the owners did cook a meal before leaving around 2:40 p.m. Fire crews were called several hours later.

The department has ruled this as an accident, caused by unattended cooking equipment.

"I hate to see something like this happen to people,” said Ault.

The two have strong faith that the owners will bounce back.