Indiana boy celebrates birthday with pet supplies collection

NEW WHITELAND, Ind — Noah McKeown’s garage is filling up with dog and cat food, treats, toys, small animal bedding and all kinds of other pet supplies.

Shortly after the family dog died in 2019, Noah decided to help local animal shelters, using his birthday money to buy pet treats.

"I thought that giving back to other dogs and cats, and rabbits and small animals, might help me with that and obviously help them,” McKeown said.

That began an annual birthday project that has grown bigger each year, with family and friends now donating items from an Amazon.com wish list.

"Last year was really surprising because it kind of just blew up,” said Monica McKeown, Noah’s mother. “He ended up having 422 items as his final tally to donate."

The pet supplies go to the Johnson County Animal Shelter and the SAFE Animal Rescue in Linton, Indiana. That's where the family got their new dog, Wall-E.

Amazon deliveries arrive almost daily at Noah's house in New Whiteland leading up his birthday on Jan. 31.

"I'm just trying to go for a new record every single year and keep on pushing and pushing,” Noah said.

This year, several local businesses have agreed to serve as drop-off locations for Noah’s pet supply donation drive during normal business hours between Jan. 24 and Feb. 4. Those include:

Dunn's Hardware – 203 IN-135 Trafalgar, IN 46181

Beeson Mechanical – 501 Main St. Whiteland, IN 46184

Berkshire Hathaway – 1680 W. Main St. Greenwood, IN 46142

Bailey & Wood Financial – 740 Main St. Whiteland, IN 46184

Whit's Inn – 1020 US 31, Whiteland, IN 46184

Patrick's Car & Truck – 370 N. US 31, Whiteland, IN 46184

Noah sends thank you letters to all his supporters after personally delivering the pet supplies to the shelters.

"I enjoy it very much just to see the smiles on cats and dogs,” said Noah. “Well, I mean, I know they're doing it but not like physically. Basically, by like tail wag."