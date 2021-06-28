‘So fun’: New splash pad in Linden offers heat relief

In Linden, there's a brand new one nearby, outside the newly constructed Linden Community Center. "I'm very glad they put it together and put it here,” said Mark McCreary of Linden. “To have this right at home is very, very nice. It makes us feel good. We feel like it's our home, we feel welcome here." "I've lived in this area for about nine years,” said Tamara Toudle. “I mean they made a heck of a progress up here." This splash pad is one of several that are free across the city and open from noon to 7 p.m. Others include the Barnett, Blackburn, North Bank and Scioto Southland.

When it comes to relief from the heat splash pads offer instant relief outside. But when it comes to beating the heat inside a fan can be of great help that's why your help is needed to donate fans to LifeCare Alliance.



"It is a necessary, necessary thing,” said LifeCare Alliance President & CEO Chuck Gehring. “There are no grants for this type of thing, we just have to get the fans collected."



So far this summer LifeCare Alliance has distributed 500 fans, a campaign that's been going for 20 years.



“We generally go through 2,000 to 4,000 fans per summer,” he said. “They are critical especially in this heat."



To find out when the next distribution will be held or to get a fan, call The LifeCare Alliance Fan Hotline at 614-437-2870.