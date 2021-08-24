On Our Sleeves offering resources for teachers, parents as school picks up again

One of those resources is a checklist parents can fill out to help teachers know more about their kids before the year starts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the spring, Nationwide Children’s Hospital released resources for empowering kids emotionally through the On Our Sleeves movement.

Now, as kids return to school for the new year, new resources can be found, this time, helping parents and teachers.

“It just sort of gives (teachers) an opportunity to know your kids a little bit better at the start of the year and what they might need to be successful,” said Dr. Parker Huston, clinical director of the On Our Sleeves program.

The site also offers support beyond mental health, like guiding parents through identifying Dyslexia and other reading, writing and spelling disabilities.

“One of the things that we know from the fact that school has been so disrupted for over more than a year now is that kids who are struggling academically are probably struggling a little more academically,” Dr. Huston said.

But Dr. Huston told 10TV that teachers also need support during these unusual times.

He added that while a good portion of teachers say they feel confident working with students on mental health, that is not the case for everyone.

“There’s plenty of teachers out there who really feel like they don’t have that level of knowledge and training and also, it’s just an extra burden on them to create new material and think through those things, so, we like to make it as easy on teachers as possible to download something from a reliable source and to use it in the classroom,” he said.

A goal for On Our Sleeves is their Million Classrooms Project, striving to get the On Our Sleeves resources into a million elementary and middle school classrooms nationwide.