New regulations on pistol braces takes effect

Gun owners with pistol braces on their firearms could now face federal charges if they have not registered their gun with the federal government.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Federal rules restricting use of pistol braces took effect on Thursday.

The legislation was first announced in January when the U.S. Attorney General signed the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule 2021R-08F. Since then, owners of these firearms have had until May 31 to register them with the federal government tax-free.

A pistol stabilizing brace allows users to strap their gun to their forearm or place them on their shoulders for more stability. Now, owners of these braces could face federal charges if they haven’t been registered.

"I was shocked, I did not know, this stuff was not being pushed,” Jordan Miller, a gun owner, said.

Miller said he first bought a pistol brace for one of his guns a few years ago. He said he wasn’t aware the new federal regulations took effect today.

Eric Delbert, owner of L.E.P.D. Firearms and Range, said he fears many others are also not aware.

"For the last eight years the industry has been selling these perfectly legal, millions of them being sold,” Delbert said.

Owners of these accessories also had the option to remove and dispose of the stabilizers, turn them in to their local ATF office, or remove the short barrel and attach a 16-inch or longer rifled barrel to the firearm.

Delbert said he doesn’t think it will be effective in making our communities safer.

"It has an overwhelming impact on law-abiding citizens exercising their second amendment rights and now these people are going to be criminals,” Delbert said.

The ATF website said these new regulations do not affect individuals with disabilities who use the brace to strap the gun to their arm. Steven Dettelbach, ATF Director, has previously said “short-barreled rifles have the greater capability of long guns, yet are easier to conceal, like a pistol.”

Opponents said its restricting the wrong people.

"It will not stop the criminal on the street,” Delbert said.

Some gun owners like Miller said they wish there was more communication about these new laws.