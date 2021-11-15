Columbus’ new public safety director on a 'crusade of pursuing justice'

Robert Clark brings 35 years of law enforcement experience to Columbus. He spoke about how the city can change and what fuels his pursuit for justice.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In his first three months in office, Public Safety Director Robert Clark endured great challenges.

“It was a race day one,” he said recently to 10TV’s Angela An during an interview about his new role as Columbus’ new public safety director. He brings 35 years of law enforcement experience including two decades with the FBI in Los Angeles.

“This was an opportunity, clearly understanding what was happening in Columbus, to bring all of those skills and resources and know-how and successes, and even some of those failures, to the city of Columbus,” he said.

There is no question Columbus was in need of healing and restoration after a tumultuous two years of social unrest, crime spikes and a police division in turmoil. But director Clark said he sees opportunity only if people – including leadership – are willing to make changes.

“No longer can we sit around in meetings and talk about what the problems are and then we all go away and put the binders away, put the folders away,” Clark said. “If you take it back to your office or home and never open it up again, then you haven’t really learned anything...So, it has to be organic.”

Clark said his life has become a crusade of pursuing justice for others who have fallen silent. He often refers back to the moment that forever made an impact on where he is today and why.

“Being the son of a murdered father, January 15, 1980, at 9:15 p.m. is a day I will never forget when I was notified that my father had been shot and killed,” Clark said. “I closed the door on my childhood that night at 13 years old.”

It’s this life experience that gives Clark the relatability to talk directly to the people committing the violence in Columbus.

“I want to tell them that they are not only robbing a family of engagement of memories of chairs that are filled during the holidays, but you’re also stealing away from the opportunity for you to subsequently engage in holidays and be present with your family,” Clark said.

Yet it’s clear the wounds that cut deep are what drives director Clarks’ determination to clean out the crime and save lives.

“We in law enforcement, particularly here in Columbus, within the division of police, we are going to pursue those who commit these atrocities against our community,” he said. “So, there will be no rest, there will be no hiding.”

Director Clark believes crime is historically a manifestation of many other social ills that need to be addressed as a community.

“This is why it’s important for us to partner with a variety of organizations, public health organizations, mental health organizations, educational organizations, tutoring mentoring organizations, to really bring some of that mediation and solution to our communities,” he said.

And for the critics who tell Clark they’ve heard similar solutions spewed in the past? Clark said those skeptics need to step up.

“There’s a stack of applications in civil service,” he said with a bit of a smirk and smile. “We’re certainly encouraging those who want to be a part of the solutions to come and join the team. We’re making room on the team.”

Clark said the one thing that makes him mad is when people are not responsive to opportunities to bring the change they want to see.

“This is a historic moment in the city of Columbus,” he said with optimism. “We may not recognize that today and just kind of same old same old, but for individuals not to recognize that this is a historic moment.”

He also wants the police officers and firefighters who he serves to understand that he will always have their back so long as they do the right thing.

“Remember your oath. If you just remember your oath for your career and what you swore to uphold what you sword to protect and what you swore to provide, you will never lose your true north.”

Watch Angela An's full interview with Robert Clark: