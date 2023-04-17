City official appointed to become first woman to serve as public safety director

Kate McSweeney-Pishotti is the first woman to serve as safety director and will replace Robert Clark.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has appointed Kate McSweeney-Pishotti to become the next Director of Public Safety.

McSweeney-Pishotti is the first woman to serve as safety director and will replace Robert Clark. Clark announced his resignation earlier this month and will serve in a public safety position in Philadelphia.

“Kate brings a wealth of experience gained over more than three decades of public service in criminal justice, neighborhood safety and public policy,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther. “The relationships she’s forged with community stakeholders and with Columbus Police and Fire, combined with her deep commitment to the residents of Columbus, will ensure her success.”

According to the City, McSweeney-Pishotti will oversee more than 3,700 uniformed and civilian employees and an annual budget exceeding $700 million. She will also work closely with the newly formed Office of Violence Prevention to advance non-law enforcement-based strategies to continue to reduce violent crime in Columbus.

“I am honored and humbled by this incredible opportunity to lead the Department of Public Safety,” said McSweeney-Pishotti. “It is an immense responsibility, but one I am prepared to accept. I am eager to continue the great work we’ve started, to support the women and men who keep our city safe, and to continue to advance change and reform our residents expect.”

Before being appointed, McSweeney-Pishotti served as deputy chief of staff for Ginther where she acted as the liaison to the Department of Public Safety and worked with the Columbus Division of Fire, Police and Support Services.