New program at Wexner Medical Center aims to help severely injured military members

Ohio State’s Military Medicine Program utilizes several specialists to help treat those with extensive injuries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Veterans Day we thank those who have protected and served our country. And, there's a new program at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center that works to treat injuries that aren't easy to fix.

“One of the things that the military healthcare system does better than anyone else is ensuring survival, or trying to optimize the likelihood of survival in the face of catastrophic trauma,” said Dr. Jason Souza, Director of Orthoplastic Reconstruction Program with Ohio State.

Dr. Souza, who served in the Navy, works with the Military Medicine Program, which uses multiple disciplines across the hospital to help patients with pain. He said 70% of wounded warriors with an extremity injury deal with moderate to severe pain, including Nick Vogt.

“I became an infantry officer in 2011, I served in Afghanistan,” Vogt said. “My injury was or is a double leg amputation along with a traumatic brain injury.”

Vogt lost both of his legs while he served in Afghanistan after he stepped on an IED. He also lost the soft tissue that padded his butt, which made it impossible to sit for more than a few minutes at a time

Dr. Souza performed an 11-hour surgery, using part of the skin and tissue from Nick's shoulder to make padding.

“Nick's case perfectly illustrates the need that we're trying to fill,” Dr. Souza said.