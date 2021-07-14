New program aims to bring more police presence at Columbus parks

Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight oversees the program and the initiative is complaint-driven. The more complaints police get, the more attention the park will receive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has started its new “Safe Parks Program,” a 13-week program where officers will have more of a presence at city parks.

Another park that police are keeping an eye on is Big Walnut Park.

T.J. Price bought a home near the park and thought it would be an asset. However, he hasn’t felt that way in recent years.

Price told 10TV that back in 2019, he took a video of a man in the woods exposing himself. Fast forward to four to five days ago, Price saw a man with his fly down.

“It’s the most uncomfortable thing,” Price said.

Columbus police started the new program on July 6 to help stop those kinds of acts from happening.

Police said since then, officers have made three felony arrests, recovered two stolen cars and made 122 citizen contacts. The contacts help officers know what people are seeing in the parks.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight oversees the program and the new initiative is complaint-driven. The more complaints police get, the more attention the park will receive.

“This is a partnership between the communities that surround these parks and the police. We need their assistance, we need their help to let us know there is a problem. If we know that park is a problem we absolutely would put resources in there to address that activity absolutely,” she says.

Price told 10TV he would love to see police patrol Big Walnut Park more, but officers say they would need a reason to confront people or would need to catch them in the act.

Knight says the initiative isn’t all about how many arrests are made. She says having high visibility at the park can prove to be a deterrent from people committing crimes in the park.

Using crime analysis data, the city came up with several parks in each police zone to patrol based on calls to 311 or other complaints. The division says where police patrol depends on what the crime trends tell them.

“It’s going to be dealt with as soon as we can get to it our officers are extremely busy we've had a lot of calls for service and crime is impacting everyone right now,” says Deputy Chief Knight.

The program runs through Oct. 2.

Crimetracker 10 has obtained data showing the parks with the most number of calls for service since 2019.

