New 'PoSITivity Bench' encourages mental health at Mayme Moore Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There’s a new place to rest in Mayme Moore Park.

The PoSITivity Bench at the King Arts Complex aims to give visitors a moment to pause and connect with art.

The bench is one of many installations in 70 communities across the Midwest, made possible by a donation from the Columbus chapter of the Links Incorporated.

The benches are part of a movement to encourage safe spaces and mental health in the pandemic.

King Arts Complex Director Demetrius Neely says it fits with their mission to connect the community through art.

“We love this location because our kids are over here and it's close to neighbors. It's close, accessible... We love the location,” said Neely.