New playgrounds installed at 10 Ohio State Parks

OHIO, USA — New playgrounds have been installed at 10 Ohio State Parks by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The ODNR installed a climbing structure, slide, tubes or bridges, and four swings at each of the 10 state parks. Climbing rocks were also added to most of the playgrounds as well.
“My wife Fran and I have made so many memories with our children and grandchildren at Ohio State Parks,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Investments in new playgrounds and Storybook Trails will give families more opportunities to enjoy Ohio’s treasured parks for years to come.”
The following state parks received new updates to their playgrounds:
- A.W. Marion State Park
- Buckeye Lake State Park
- Cowan Lake State Park
- East Fork State Park
- Geneva State Park
- Indian Lake State Park
- Maumee Bay State Park
- Salt Fork State Park
- Strouds Run State Park
- Wolf Run State Park
“We want to make sure everyone, young and old, can come and find something to enjoy at Ohio State Parks,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Recently, we have been updating our nature centers and adding Storybook Trails. Now we have added additional playground equipment to keep our youngest guests happy, healthy and active during their visits.”
The new playground equipment was purchased from Snider Recreation, a family-owned and operated playground and recreation business based in Ohio. Division of Parks and Watercraft staff installed each of the new playgrounds for about $40,000 each. Ohio State Parks’ general fund was used to purchase the new equipment.