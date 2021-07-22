New playgrounds installed at 10 Ohio State Parks

The ODNR installed a climbing structure, slide, tubes or bridges, and four swings at each of the 10 state parks. Climbing rocks were also added to some playgrounds.

OHIO, USA — New playgrounds have been installed at 10 Ohio State Parks by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The ODNR installed a climbing structure, slide, tubes or bridges, and four swings at each of the 10 state parks. Climbing rocks were also added to most of the playgrounds as well.

“My wife Fran and I have made so many memories with our children and grandchildren at Ohio State Parks,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Investments in new playgrounds and Storybook Trails will give families more opportunities to enjoy Ohio’s treasured parks for years to come.”

The following state parks received new updates to their playgrounds:

A.W. Marion State Park

Buckeye Lake State Park

Cowan Lake State Park

East Fork State Park

Geneva State Park

Indian Lake State Park

Maumee Bay State Park

Salt Fork State Park

Strouds Run State Park

Wolf Run State Park

“We want to make sure everyone, young and old, can come and find something to enjoy at Ohio State Parks,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Recently, we have been updating our nature centers and adding Storybook Trails. Now we have added additional playground equipment to keep our youngest guests happy, healthy and active during their visits.”