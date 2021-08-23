Sunbury church installs new playground for community

The new park is located on West Cherry Street, behind the church.

SUNBURY, Ohio — The Sunbury community celebrated the opening of a new playground and outdoor recreation space on Sunday.

Community members joined Sunbury United Methodist Church for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of Recreation Connection.

"This has been a long time coming," said one volunteer, who explained the dream to build the park first formed two years ago.

Today is grand opening day for Recreation Connection...a playground and outdoor space for the entire Sunbury community!... Posted by Sunbury United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 22, 2021

"We just had some, really just residential playground equipment out here -- swing set and slides -- and we got to talking about how we'd like to update it and improve it and it kind of snowballed into this giant playground that we thought we could use for the community," she added.

It was that process where the name "Recreation Connection" evolved.

Church leaders helped with fundraising and installing the new playground.