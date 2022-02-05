New pickleball facility coming to Columbus in 2023

Pickleball is considered one of the fastest-growing sports in America by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pickleball is a sport that might not be a big "dill" to you, but to many right here in Columbus, it is! And a new facility coming next year will give you the opportunity to try it out.

Pickleball is a unique sport that has been dubbed one of the "Fastest-growing sports in the nation” by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. It's a mix of three sports: Badminton for the size of a court, ping-pong for the size of the racket and tennis for the movement.

The Real Dill Pickleball Company is coming to Columbus fall of 2023 to Polaris. There, you'll be able to eat, drink and play pickleball! They'll have indoor and outdoor courts that you will be able to pay by the hour or buy a membership to play.

“It’s exciting to see Columbus get it. I know there are a few facilities coming in now and we're seeing in parks too with courts popping up,” Will Willson of Columbus Pickleball said.