New partnership offers allows Ohio lineworkers to further their education

Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives teamed up with West Virginia University at Parkersburg to allow those in the lineworker training program to earn college credit.

Some Ohio lineworkers in training now have the chance to work toward earning a college degree at the same time.

It’s all through a partnership between West Virginia University at Parkersburg and Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives.

Those in OEC’s Central Ohio Lineworker Training, or COLT, are eligible for this program.

“The skilled labor market is a great place for someone to go into that maybe is not interested in some of those other jobs and wants to be a worker, and the world needs workers,” said Kyle Hoffman, manager of COLT. “So then what this allows them to do is, not only are they going to be able to learn that trade, but they’re also going to be able to learn some of the college side of this, and it will just allow them to advance themselves in this career.”

The four-year COLT training program will earn the workers 45 credit hours. By taking classes to earn 15 additional credit hours, the workers can earn an Associate in Applied Science degree. There also is an option to continue on after that to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“The one thing that our labor forces are kind of falling short on is, we have a lot of great workers that don’t have that college degree attached to them,” Hoffman said. “They’re absolutely wonderful skilled labor workers in this industry, and they do a fantastic job but when you can get that degree attached to you, then we can place them into roles down the road, where they can better understand the workforce that they’re going to be providing that when they step into a senior leadership position, they’ll have some understanding and some baseline of what they’re actually having to go out and do.”

Hoffman earned that degree himself through a program with AEP wanted to bring it to OEC.

“You just never know where life is going to take you, and here I am at 40 years old going back to school, now going after my bachelor’s degree to advance myself, and I would love to put these guys that are coming through COLT right now in a better place than I am, where they can get that degree early and then learn as they go through the trade to advance themselves in their career if they so desire,” he said.