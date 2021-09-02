New Orleans 911 dispatcher wanted for hanging up on calls for help

Precious Stephens is accused of hanging up on 911 calls for help without taking information from callers or sending it to emergency services.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for a New Orleans 911 operator that has been accused of hanging up on people calling for help, an NOPD spokesperson said Thursday.

Officers are looking for Precious Stephens, a 25-year-old woman who faces charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication for an August 23 incident.

Stephens deliberately disconnected 911 calls without getting emergency information or transferring the calls to other dispatchers, hanging up on people calling for help.

New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division sent a release Thursday about the charges.

Officers will arrest Stephens whenever and wherever they find her, the release said. Her whereabouts are unknown to NOPD investigators.

"Anyone with additional information on Precious Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030," the statement said.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867