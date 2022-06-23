DeWine, Husted announce new online Ohio BMV services

DeWine and Husted had previously revealed online services as part of an effort to make the experience at the Ohio BMV more customer-friendly.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted are announcing on Thursday the launch of new online services that they say will make it more convenient for people to interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

You can watch the announcement on the video player above.

DeWine and Husted had previously revealed online services as part of an effort to make the experience at the Ohio BMV more customer-friendly.

"Get In Line, Online", which was announced in 2019, allows Ohioans to save their spot before driving to the registrar's office.

In October last year, Lt. Gov. Husted unveiled that people would have the ability to order a reprint of their driver's license or identification card online.

Husted also announced the launch of BMV Express self-service kiosks, which gives Ohioans the ability to renew their vehicle registrations. There are three self-service kiosks in the Columbus area.