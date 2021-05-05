New neighbor level air monitoring program underway in Franklin County

It’s a project with Franklin County Public Health and the Mid Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — It’s Air Quality Awareness week and there’s a new effort underway to help people living in Franklin County see how well the air quality is on a neighborhood level.

They are installing sensors in places, such as Franklin Park Conservatory, that can connect to the web and show air quality in real time.

The goal is to provide real-time data to identify the air pollution exposure zip code by zip code and show where air quality is the worst.

The data will help issue air quality alerts, when needed.

“That helps people with issues like asthma decide whether or not they should go out on any particular day and you know maybe exercise or if they should pull back a little bit and decrease their air pollution exposure,” said Brooke White, senior air quality and sustainability specialist for MORPC.

The Mid Ohio Regional Planning Commission is looking for any business or home in Franklin County that would like to help out by offering a space to attach a sensor outside that can connect to power and WiFi.