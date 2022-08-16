New Licking Heights Superintendent anticipates district to grow as Intel moves in

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Miller expects his district will continue to grow with the arrival of Intel.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Students and parents were welcomed inside Licking Heights classrooms, Tuesday, getting a lay out for what to expect when the bell rings on Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Miller is ready to begin his new role, too.

“Can’t wait to see the kids,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about and we’re ready for them.”

After working with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators the last three years, Miller said the open superintendent position at Licking Heights called to him.

“There’s really a passion in our community and in our school system among our educators, among our support staff [and] among school leadership,” he said. “There’s just an incredible passion for this school district.”

He takes over for former superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner who is now superintendent at Johnstown-Monroe. Miller said Wagner left the district in a great financial position. Last year, a $66 million bond was passed that will include a new addition to the high school, a new bus garage, an athletic complex, a new elementary school and a new district office.

Miller said with Amazon, Facebook and Intel, his district will continue to grow.

“We will certainly see incredible growth from Intel,” he said. “Even though it’s not in our school district, it’s right next door to us.”

Dr. Miller said the district is already starting to think about buying land, wondering if another school will soon be needed.

“Ultimately, I think our Board of Education feels that we would probably go to a second high school based upon growth that we will see in the next couple of decades,” he said.

In that case, Dr. Miller said it would be an ask that would go before voters.

“Our five-year forecast is fairly solid right now,” he said. “And, the board doesn’t perceive that we would go out for operating funds anytime before 2029, so that’s good news.”

He said voters need to consider two things: a tax base that grows with new residential developments and commercial industries, and legislators needing to do more concerning the Fair School Funding Plan.