New inpatient tower, research facilities part of expansion at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

New facilities will include an inpatient hospital tower mirroring the existing 12-story one. There will also be a new orthopedics and surgery center and several new health care and research facilities. Health leaders are also developing a new fetal medicine program.

“Nationwide Children’s has established itself as an international leader in pediatric care and research, and this plan is particularly aspirational because it enables us to have an even greater impact on the wellbeing of children and families,” said Alex Fischer, president and CEO of the Columbus Partnership and chair of Nationwide Children’s Hospital Board of Directors. “Our commitment reflects a strong community of supporters, who make it possible to provide the highest quality care to Central Ohio children and to those who travel here from around the world. We will make discoveries with widespread effect, while strengthening the health and wellbeing of local neighborhoods and families.”