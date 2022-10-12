New hotel coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus

The hotel will be attached to the existing property and is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food and drinks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new hotel is coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus.

PENN Entertainment, Inc. announced Wednesday that the company is building the hotel as part of four new growth projects in Ohio, Illinois and Nevada.

The hotel is expected to include 180 rooms and new options for food and drinks, according to the company.

The hotel will be attached to the existing property and will create approximately 100 new jobs, along with hundreds of temporary construction jobs.

“Since opening in 2012, our Columbus property has experienced tremendous growth, and the addition of a hotel at the property will create a true regional destination,” PENN President and CEO Jay Snowden said.