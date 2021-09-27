New fresh market, charitable pharmacy opens in Linden neighborhood

The new market sits at the former Eagle Market located at 1464 Cleveland Avenue at the intersection of Chittenden Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Linden neighborhood welcomed a new fresh food market and a charitable pharmacy to the community on Monday.

The food market and pharmacy will serve as the Linden neighborhood's source for free fresh food and pharmacy services. Up until Monday's opening, the Linden community had limited access to healthy food.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The pledge to revitalize a piece of this treasured Columbus neighborhood was heralded by Columbus Next Generation, and their leadership from renovation to the opening is a testament to their vision for reviving underserved, yet vibrant, communities," Ginther said.

The market is run by Community Development for All People (CD4AP), the Charitable Pharmacy of Central Ohio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“Access to healthy food is critical for families to thrive, and we are excited to help improve this access for the Linden neighborhood,” said Rev. John Edgar, CD4AP's executive director

Nationwide invested $1 million to CD4AP to use in the South Linden community, $450,000 of which went to the market.

“We are excited to partner in what we believe will be a transformative community resource that will make a difference in the day-to-day lives of many Linden families and residents,” said Nationwide CEO Kirt Walker.

The market will be open on the following dates and hours:

Tuesday: 12-4 p.m.

Wednesday: 2-6 p.m.

Thursday: 12-4 p.m.

Friday: 12-4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.