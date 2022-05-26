New, free tool offers mental health help for Ohio's healthcare workers

Well-Being CARE Service is available to licensed healthcare professionals statewide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During the pandemic, stress, anxiety, and the pressures of day-to-day life affected everyone, especially healthcare workers. A new, free service is available to screen licensed healthcare professionals for mental and emotional health.

The Well-Being CARE Service is available at no cost to Ohio's healthcare workforce. It includes a voluntary and anonymous questionnaire designed to help you assess your current state of mental health and well-being. Once completed, a mental health professional will review your questionnaire and provide you with a personalized response. If needed, you'll be referred to in-person and telehealth services that are available throughout Ohio.

"We need that so much right now," said January Belcher, a registered nurse. "Some of us are still trying to recover from the impact COVID had on us."