New project aims to provide affordable housing in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As inflation rises and the cost of just about everything has gone up, a new housing project is hoping to make housing more affordable for people.

The Community Housing Network aims to tackle long-term and chronic homelessness in a multi-step approach with a new housing project, Touchstone Field Place. It's the seventh affordable housing project developed by CHN recently in Franklin County.

Touchstone has 56 units in Phase I and Phase II is slated to start building in 2023 and generate 44 additional affordable housing units. The units serve as a new, permanent supportive home for those who were previously housed at the Downtown YMCA.

"I can actually say I'm very proud to say this is my home now,” said Carol Ford, one of the residents.

Ford said she’s thankful to stop moving around, going from shelter to shelter. She can now call a new affordable housing project her long-term home.

"It's dedicated to folks that have experienced homelessness and other conditions, mental health, addiction, trauma-related issues,” said Samantha Shuler, the CEO of CHN. “If you can provide both housing and the onsite support that they need to help with their mental health or addiction issues, they're much more likely to stay stable, recover and thrive."

“As we continue to grow, more projects like this are going to be absolutely necessary so that that dynamic growth is inclusive too,” Mayor Ginther said.